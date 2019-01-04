Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators

At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The move includes 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and is part of the largest series of recalls in U.S. history.

Included are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

Some of the recalls may be limited to specific geographic areas of the U.S.

At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.

Ford says it doesn't know of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall. Dealers will replace the inflators.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events