DETROIT (AP) - Ford is adding 270,000 vehicles to a recall in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause them roll away unexpectedly.
The addition covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion midsize cars with 2.5-liter engines.
The company is urging drivers to always use the parking brake until repairs are made.
Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade, causing the cable to detach. If that happens, a driver could shift into park but the car could be in another gear.
Ford has one report of an injury and three property damage reports. Engineers are developing a fix.
Last year Ford recalled 550,000 Fusions from 2013 through 2016 and Escape small SUVs from 2013 and 2014 for the same problem with a different cause.
Related Content
- Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
- Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk
- Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off
- Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
- Ford recalls nearly 1.5M Focuses because engines can stall
- Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
- Toyota adds 601,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls
- Toyota, Subaru recall cars for possible stalling
- Ford recalls 550,000 Fusions, Escapes which can roll even in park
- Woody Anderson Ford celebrates renovations