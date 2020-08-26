Forbes names Boeing Alabama’s 'Top Aerospace and Defense Employer’

Boeing has been named Alabama’s top Aerospace and Defense employer and the second overall employer in the state.

That’s according to a list from Forbes magazine.

The Boeing Company employs more than 3,000 people in the state.

“To assemble the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct an independent and anonymous online survey of 80,000 Americans working at companies with more than 500 employees per state,” Boeing said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

It says employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends, to answer a list of work-related questions and to evaluate other employers in their regions and industries.

“Within the past year, Boeing and its employees invested approximately $2.5 million toward veteran services and STEM initiatives in the state, including a $500,000 contribution to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Save Space Camp campaign,” the news release goes on to say.

COLSA, which is headquartered in Huntsville, is ranked the third overall employer in the state. It employs 1,200 people. You can find the full list from Forbes here.