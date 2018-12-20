ForLife Ministries, a non-profit organization in Madison County, is working on the Feed the Need campaign to send approximately 10,000 meals to Haiti to be distributed to those in need.

The campaign kicked off December 2 and is halfway to its goal of raising $20,000. ForLife Ministries is asking the public for help in collecting the rest.

You can join by texting "ForLife" to 71777 or signing up online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/forlife.

ForLife Ministries was founded in 2011 by Scott and LeAnn Newsom and is located at Rue Vieux Carre SE in Huntsville. It is a member of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.