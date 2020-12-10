'For the love of humankind’: Community comes together to help Decatur man

A story of two strangers meeting in Decatur gives a whole new meaning to the spirit of Christmas.

Tabitha Smothers says she met Mr. T while he was bagging her groceries at a Kroger in Decatur. She says she heard him mention that his bike was broken and he would have to walk home from work.

Smothers reached out to some friends on Facebook and raised enough money not only to give Mr. T a new bike, but some new clothes and groceries and to take care of his utilities for some months. She gives credit to the generous hearts of people in the community and across the country who made this happen.

"I don't wanna take any credit for this or any glory for this, ‘cause this has nothing to do with me. This collectively, everybody came together for the love of humankind and because we chose love and we wanted to love on this stranger, and it was just a beautiful thing to watch it unfold," said Smothers.

Smothers says Mr. T just kept thanking her, but she says she is the thankful one to be able to organize this for someone in need with the help of the community.