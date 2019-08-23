Football Friday weather safety protocols and bag use rules

It's finally here! Football Friday kicks off but with lightning in the forecast and new security policies at schools, there's a lot of information you need to know before heading to the games.

WAAY 31 talked to local school districts who told us they follow the Alabama High School Athletic Association guidelines weather policy which is to evacuate the field at the first sight of lightning. This means both teams will leave the field and all fans must leave the stands.

The schools have designated areas inside their buildings such as the cafeteria or gym for fans to go to take cover or fans can choose to go to their own vehicles. No one will be allowed back to the field until 30 minutes after the last sight of lightning.

Now as far as safety is concerned, Huntsville City Schools recently implemented a clear bag policy.

These are the guidelines if you need to bring a bag, per Huntsville City Schools:



Prohibited Bags

This procedure pertains to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited from HCS facilities. Bags that are prohibited include but are not limited to:

purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction

luggage of any kind

computer bags/cases

camera bags/cases

binocular bags/cases

any bag larger than the permissible size



Permitted Bags

Individuals are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside HCS facilities during athletic events. However, the following types of bags are permitted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12";

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand).

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a designated gate.

You may also want to consider bringing a blanket or towel with you to keep your seat dry. If you bring one of those items to a Huntsville City Schools game it'll have to be over your shoulder when you walk into the game.