Food hall coming to Town Madison will feature breweries, food trucks and more

Photo: https://www.scribd.com/document/410213528/TM-Food-Hall-Renderings

Construction on the food hall will start this summer.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A brand new food hall is heading to North Alabama!

On Thursday, Breland Companies announced Town Madison's newest addition. A new food hall will have 18 kitchens, two breweries and several food trucks in an outdoor dining area.

Construction on the food hall will start this summer and should be finished by next spring. Town Madison will be home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball stadium, hotels, living areas and more.

TM Food Hall Renderings by on Scribd

