Food donations pour into the Colbert County Animal Shelter

Just a few days ago, the Colbert County Animal Shelter was about to run out of food for the animals.

The shelter had a week supply of cat food left and only about five days of dog food left at the 'no kill' shelter.

Donations have been pouring into the shelter so much so that dog and cat food is stacked up to the ceiling of their food storage area. Animal shelter employees told WAAY 31 they've gotten donations from California, Florida and a ton from Madison and Huntsville.

"We have had such an outpouring from the community. It's unbelievable. We can't say thank you enough to everyone. Thank you to WAAY 31 for getting the word out. It's made all the difference in the world," said Colbert County Animal Shelter Director Judie Nichols.

The shelter is currently in a funding crisis and vet bills plus the food for the animals strictly come from donations. Animal activists are doing a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for the shelter. City and county leaders are still working on a plan to get the shelter a steady funding stream.