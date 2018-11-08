Food and Drug Administration approves new flu drug

There's a new weapon tonight as we prepare to battle flu season. The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to treat the illness. Xofluza is new to the market but it will help you fight the flu. Last year pharmacies ran out of Tamiflu because so many people were sick. Dr. Marshall Platka said Xofluza is stronger than Tamiflu.

“Tamiflu takes about 3 days to really kill all of the virus where it doesn’t replicate and the new medicine, Xofluza, is able to do that in one day.”

While this new drug may make getting over the flu a little easier Dr. Platka said your best bet is to get the flu shot. He said this is especially important for children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eight out of 10 children who died last season were not vaccinated. WAAY 31 talked to one mom who said her kids get the shot every year.

“Always. Always vaccinate the kids. Lots and lots of water. Lots and lots of vitamin c," said Teresa Schwinn.

But if someone in the Schwinn family gets sick, she said the new drug is worth a try.

“I’d be willing to try it. I would definitely consider it.”

Waay 31 tried to see if xofluza will be sold at huntsville hospital or other pharmacies but so far we haven’t found where it will be.