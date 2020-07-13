Food Bank of North Alabama receives donation of 54,000 eggs

Today the Food Bank of North Alabama received a donation of 54,000 eggs

G.E Garrison Trucking Company distributed the eggs from Cal-Maine Foods in Robertsdale, Alabama. The donation is to help families of North Alabama who are suffering during the pandemic. The Food Bank offers hunger relief programs that feed people in North Alabama. Director Shirley Schofield stated that just last month the Food Bank donated 1.3 million pounds of food. This is the highest amount they've donated thus far.

"We've already surpassed our entire distribution of 2018 already and we still have three months to go. We know the need is out there," said Director Shirley Schofield.

Commissioner of Alabama Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate was in attendance to thank Cal-Maine Foods and other officials for their generosity. This is part of a statewide effort that the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is spearheading.