Following Kira Lewis Jr.'s rookie season

It's been a little less than three months since Kira Lewis Jr's life changed forever when he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kira's parents, Natasha and Kira Lewis Sr. have traveled to the "big easy" to see their son in action.

So far, the rookie has played in ten games for New Orleans. Natasha and Kira Sr. have been with the point guard every step of his journey from rec league, to playing for Hazel Green, to the Crimson Tide and now to the NBA.

"To me it's all just the same." Natasha said. "I'm nervous every time he steps on the court."

Throughout his rookie season, Mrs. Natasha has been showered with support from family and friends.

She's even been gifted a puzzle of Kira going up against LeBron. Talk about living the dream!

Natasha said the love she's received from Hazel Green makes Kira's NBA journey even sweeter.

"I want to give a hug shout out to David Stair because when he texts me during a game, I have to calm him down so it always put me in a happy place," Natasha said.

Kira has hit his season high of 10 points twice this season.