WAAY 31 I-Team update: State health department refuses to ban Tianaa

We have an update to a story many of your are talking about. A day after our WAAY 31 I-Team exposed the dangers of Tianaa, which you can buy in most convenience stores, we're finding out more about efforts to ban its active ingredient. (Read that story here)



Letter from Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, to Alabama Sen. Arthur Orr about Tianeptine

Sen. Arthur Orr Tells WAAY 31 he requested the Alabama Department of Public Health add Tianeptine to the state's list of controlled substances. But, the health department is refusing to do it. Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, told the senator there's not enough research on Tianeptine.

In our WAAY 31 I-Team investigation, we told you many people battle addiction to Tianaa much as they would opioid addiction.

Tianaa is easy for users to get their hands on. Even teens are buying it. It sells for about $40 for a bottle of 15 capsules.

After our report aired, we heard from many of you about your struggles with the unregulated product. We've reached out to the state health department and will let you know when we hear back.