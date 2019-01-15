Folks worried about what new zoning could mean for their Athens community

Some Athens homeowners are concerned the peace and quite they love will be shattered if a new subdivision is built nearby.

The Athens city council zoned an area at the intersection of Newby Road and Cambridge Lane, only about three miles away from the Mazda-Toyota site, to potentially include more than two hundred new homes.

WAAY 31 talked to homeowners who are concerned about the possible building boom in their small neighborhood.

“It’s just a rural village," said Corey Ridinger. "Very calm and peaceful.”

That’s how Ridinger describes his neighborhood.

“There’s not like city traffic, or a lot of traffic going in and out," he said.

In fact, Ridinger says that’s one of the reasons he and his family moved to their home on Newby Road.

And some of his neighbors say the same thing.

“it’s really peaceful," said Paula Sowell. "We don’t have hardly any noise at all.”

So, after hearing that a nearby open field could soon be home to a subdivision with at least a couple hundred houses, Sowell was a little concerned.

"Athens is growing," she said. "We can’t keep it like we’d like to keep it, like back in the sixties, but it’s kind of frustrating.”

Sowell says, with more homes in the area, she’d be worried about the safety of the kids in her neighborhood.

“They get out and play. They can ride their bikes and not have to worry about a lot of heavy traffic," she said.

But with the location being so close to the Mazda-Toyota site, Sowell is sure traffic will increase exponentially.

Other neighbors say that’s no big deal to them.

“New neighbors and new people to meet," Ridinger said. "I’ve got to say, I’m going to miss the view and all of that, but hey, I like to see new faces.”

City officials tell WAAY 31 no projects are in place yet, but a developer is looking at 241 lots.