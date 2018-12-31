Folks prepare as tornado watch goes into effect in Limestone Co.

Limestone County is under a tornado watch until 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials say many shelters will open across the county.

WAAY 31 spoke with some folks in the Cowford community about the potential for a tornado.

“I have extreme anxiety and a fear of tornados," said LeeAnn Cottles.

Cottles was not happy when she learned of the chance for tornadoes Monday.

It’s something she’s been through before but hoped to never go through again.

“I remember, in 2014, when we had those huge tornados come through, I was on the floor, crying, screaming, ‘We’re going to die, we’re going to die,’” she said.

But luckily for Cottles, she only lives a few doors down from a tornado shelter in the Cowford community.

“It makes me feel a whole lot safer and it makes me feel much more relief that there is a tornado shelter right down the block," she said.

And she’s not the only one who’s grateful for the shelter.

“I haven’t been in it but once, but they say you can go in there, you can use the bathroom, whatever; so, I’m prepared to do what I have to do," Sharon Batey added.

The same sentiment was also echoed by Cottles.

“We have a bag always prepared. It’s got a couple bottles of water in there, it’s got one or two days changes of clothes," she said. "I probably won’t even get in my car. I’ll probably just run over there.”

Remember, if you do go to a shelter, pets are not allowed unless it is a service animal.