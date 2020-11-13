Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

It is a foggy start for many locations in North Alabama this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for areas along and east of I-65. Visibility under 1/4 mile has been reported overnight and early this morning. Be sure to use extreme caution as you hit the roads. Don't forget to turn on your low beam fog lights and give yourself plenty of space between you and the cars around you. Most of the dense fog should begin to dissipate once we get past sunrise this morning.

Otherwise, temperatures remain chilly at this hour with most spots in the mid 40s. Once the fog does clear out this morning, expect a beautiful Fall Friday to wrap up the work week! Highs will top out in the upper 60s once again this afternoon. Friday Night Football weather looks great, with clear skies and kickoff temperatures in the low 50s. The great Fall weather continues Saturday with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures in the low 70s. By late Saturday night, a cold front will be approaching the area from the northwest. This will bring in our next chance for rain during the early morning hours of Sunday. We are only expecting scattered showers as this front moves through, so there's no need to cancel any Sunday morning plans. Just keep the umbrella handy. most of the rain should come to an end by Sunday afternoon. Once the front moves through, get ready for another big cool down! A nice stretch of Fall weather is on the way next week with wall to wall sunshine and highs in the 60s all week long. Overnight lows will also fall into the 30s for the first time in quite some time next week. Enjoy the beautiful weather and have a great weekend!