Foggy Friday morning, temperatures sink this weekend

We are starting Friday off with very dense fog across all of North Alabama. The combination of quick clearing of clouds behind yesterday's cold front with moisture near the surface has led to this morning's fog. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 8 AM for the entire viewing area. The fog should lift once the sun comes up this morning but give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes for your morning drive. Once the fog lifts, sunshine will be back in North Alabama with seasonable high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Big changes arrive later tonight! Yet another cold front currently in the Plains will makes its way through North Alabama this evening. We'll see an increase in clouds as the front moves in but the front won't have much moisture to work with. Still not impossible to see a quick sprinkle this evening but most stay dry. Playoff high school football games will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

While this front won't bring much moisture, the push of colder air behind will be quite strong. That sets the stage for a chilly but quiet weekend. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40s even with tons of sunshine. We do recover into the mid 50s Sunday. Yet another dry cold front keeps temperatures in the 50s to start the work week. We'll climb back up to near 70 by the middle of next week. Our next widespread rain chance isn't until next Thursday.