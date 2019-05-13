Fog trucks to spray for mosquitoes in Huntsville

The Madison County Health Department's Vector Control Division is trying to protect people in Huntsville from dangerous diseases spread through mosquitoes.
Starting on Thursday, May 16, crews will use fog trucks to spray for mosquitoes across the city. The spraying will happen weekdays between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m., except for state holidays.
The city says fog trucks should not be people's only method of protection from mosquito bites.
