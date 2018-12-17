Fog to blame for early morning crash

Firefighters in East Limestone County responded to a two car wreck Monday morning.
Officials sent a tweet around 6:30 Monday morning and said the two car crash happened on Huntsville Brownsferry Road and Moorsville Road. Firefighters said the crash was due to fog and wrote, quote “the fog is no joke.”
Officials said two people were taken to the hospital.
