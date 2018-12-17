Clear
Fog to blame for early morning crash

East Limestone Firefighters said the fog was to blame for a two car crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:49 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Firefighters in East Limestone County responded to a two car wreck Monday morning.

Officials sent a tweet around 6:30 Monday morning and said the two car crash happened on Huntsville Brownsferry Road and Moorsville Road. Firefighters said the crash was due to fog and wrote, quote “the fog is no joke.”

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital.

