Flurries to light snow showers Monday morning

North Alabama is seeing scattered snow showers this morning. Outside of the higher elevations this is mostly a rain/snow mix. Everyone could see at least a few flakes though today. The main window of snow ends around 9 AM Monday morning. Impacts look to be minimal, with many spots seeing no accumulations. However, the higher elevations of Jackson County could see a half inch to one inch of snow. While we are not concerned about widespread slick roads in Jackson County, a few slick spots will be possible, so use caution if you are out and about Monday morning.

The work week starts out on a cold and dreary note. Gusty northwest winds at 20 to 25 MPH will make it feel more like the 20s Monday morning despite actual air temperatures near freezing. Highs struggle to reach 40 today with many spots remaining in the mid 30s. Some lingering snow showers can't be ruled out in northeast Alabama Monday, but no additional impacts or accumulations are expected.

We will start to see some clearing skies this afternoon, but the cold air is not going anywhere. Lows Monday night fall into the mid 20s. A continuous northwest breeze will force wind chill values Tuesday morning into the teens. We will start to see a warm up Tuesday though. Plenty of sunshine will warm us back up into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon then the low 50s Wednesday. Rain chances return later this week, but the exact timing of that system is still a bit uncertain. Long term data sources are also suggesting an even bigger cool down could be on tap by next Sunday.