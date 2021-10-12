Flu shot clinics announced in Madison County

Madison County residents seeking their flu vaccine will have multiple options over the next few weeks.

Madison County Health Department has announced several flu shot clinics to take place throughout the county, in addition to the shots available at the health department each weekday.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, according to MCHD, but participants are asked to bring their insurance cards. Clinics will be held at the following locations:

• Wednesday, Oct. 13 — District 2/Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison;

• Friday, Oct. 15 — District 1 County Shed, 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market;

• Wednesday, Oct. 20 — District 6/Harrison Wellness Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville; and

• Wednesday, Nov. 10 — District 4/Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Drive, Madison.

Each clinic will be open 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Flu shots are also available from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Madison County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville.