Flu season impacts Shoals elementary school

Flu cases are on the decline statewide.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

State officials say flu cases are declining this week, but one elementary school in the Shoals is still seeing some kids out due to illness.

"Last week we averaged about 15 a day. So this week it has slowed down a bit," said Brittany Durham, the school nurse at Mars Hill Bible School.

On Tuesday, just before noon Durham had already seen four students and three of them went home sick. Mars Hill Bible School administrators told WAAY31 their elementary school was hit the hardest last week with about 39 of 165 students going home sick or being absent with the flu. The school closed for an additional day on Friday to get rid of germs.

"We have seen a lot of flu. I think that was a good call on their part to give us time to disinfect and give children time to get away from each other. It will hopefully slow that process down," said Durham.

Mother of three, Bridget McKinnon, said her family has been spared by the flu this year.

"We wash our hands a lot, drink a lot of water, and try to stay away from people who are sick," said McKinnon.

School officials say even though some students are still going home sick, closing last Friday was a preventative measure to help stop the flu from spreading, which seems to be working.

