Flu season could add stress to hospital systems already struggling with COVID-19

Flu season is right around the corner, and although the United States saw record low rates of influenza last year, healthcare officials are not expecting those same low numbers this year.

Flu season typically ramps up in the winter, but there are spikes in cases as early as September, which is only one week away. Some local health officials are concerned flu season will put an added strain on our healthcare system, which is already struggling to keep up with all of the COVID-19 patients.

"First of all, let's do all we can to reduce our chances of getting the flu this year," says Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

She says our hospital system will have a hard time handling another virus.

"We're already out of ICU beds, so we don't need to add something else," says Dr. Landers.

Last year, the United States saw record low flu cases. Dr. Landers mentions that statistic and says, "look at what happened last year with flu. We had a lot less flu. I attribute that to the fact that more people were wearing masks."

However this year, many people have stopped wearing masks and social distancing. So Dr. Landers is concerned we'll see a more typical flu season this winter.

"I think we will see more influenza if we don't mitigate," she says.

Mitigation includes washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick.

And when should people get their flu shot? Dr. Landers says, "as soon as your doctor or medical provider has it."

She says people can get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. She encourages both vaccines, so you don't get both viruses.

"With having COVID disease there is no reason that people can't be co-infected with influenza, and you don't want to see that combination," says Dr. Landers.

CVS and Walgreens have already started giving out the flu shot. Huntsville Hospital does not have it yet, but Dr. Landers says most medical providers will start administering the flu shot in September.

Since COVID-19 and the flu are both respiratory illnesses, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and socially distancing are all ways to reduce the spread of both viruses.