Flu season begins with several confirmed cases in Florence

It looks like flu season has officially begun in our area, and after learning North Alabama had the most deadly flu cases in the state last season, many people are worried this season won't be much better than last.

According to officials at the Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, twelve people recently came in to be checked for something else, but tested positive for the flu.

“I think health is the most important thing, because when a child is sick, you’re worried, you’re concerned," said Verlee Young.

Young is a mother and grandmother, and she says health is a top priority for her family.

“When you’re healthy, you have more opportunities available to you, so health is number one," she said. "Plus, you never want to see a child sick.”

So, when we informed Young that Northern Alabama had the most reported flu deaths in the state last season—with 39 out of 145 total--she was shocked.

“I did not know that," she said.

But with the terrible flu season we had last year, Young says she can see where those statistics came from.

“I saw a lot of people with the flu last year," she said. "When I would go for a doctor’s visit, there would be so many people sick.”

We asked Young how she plans to keep her family healthy during this flu season, and what advice she would give to other parents, and she said there are a few things she believes are key.

“Exercise, good nutrition, having regular check-ups," she said. "I think hand-washing is number one.”

Young didn’t mention flu shots, but we talked with other parents, and some told us they don’t believe in flu shots while others told us they get one every year.

Health officials tell WAAY 31 it’s too early to tell if this year’s flu season will be as bad as last year’s; but those at ECM Hospital say they recommend flu shots for all children--especially those at high risk.