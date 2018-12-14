Flu numbers spike in Northern Alabama

New numbers out Friday show cases are spiking in this part of the state; with significant activity reported.

It will likely get worse as families start to travel for the holidays.

The numbers out today show flu activity is significant in North Alabama and it's worse here than anywhere else in the state.

Darissa Williams is a mom of three who says last year, sickness hit her family all at once.

"In my house it typically spreads among all of us," said Williams.

Doctor Todd Fleenor at Huntsville Hospital explains, it doesn't take much for an entire family to get sick.

"If you sneeze and then touch a table-top and then you touch your nose that's how it spreads," said Fleener

Dr. Fleenor says if your child has flu you should wait 24-hours after the fever leaves before sending them back to school. That's the policy at Huntsville City Schools and the district sent out a friendly reminder to parents just this week. The Alabama Department of Health says there was a spike in flu cases for the second week of December. This time a year ago, it was already in the "widespread" category.

Dr. Fleenor says the best defense is getting a flu shot and keeping your kid's hands clean.

"Washing hands one of the most important things you can do, with soap and water," said Fleener.

He also says to be careful around family members like grandma and granddad during the holidays.

"Older family members who may have a serious medical condition or be at risk for catching the flu," Fleener.

It's the advice Williams says she's following in hopes of keeping her family healthy this year.

"Fortunately we haven't had any really bad sicknesses so we're thankful for that," said Williams.

Not only are flu cases being reported, one pediatrician here told me he has his hands full with RSV, a common respiratory virus similar to a cold.