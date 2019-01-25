Boaz City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of the flu.
Ten percent of students are out of class on Friday.
School officials are working on a plan to clean buildings Friday evening.
Related Content
- Flu closes Boaz City Schools two days next week
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Marshall Co. schools closing due to flu
- Boaz school bus hit in early morning wreck
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- 11 arrested in two separate Boaz busts
- Boaz woman charged with drugging 5-year-old
- Boaz police searching for theft suspect
- Marshall County Schools closed until Tuesday due to flu
Scroll for more content...