Flu closes Boaz City Schools two days next week

Ten percent of students are out of class on Friday.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Boaz City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of the flu.

School officials are working on a plan to clean buildings Friday evening.

