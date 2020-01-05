Flu cases on the rise before kids head back to school

The flu has now killed 3 people in Alabama during this flu season. None of them were kids, but the number of cases is only going up.

The Alabama Department of Health says almost 9% of patients going to the doctor have the flu across the state. Here in North Alabama cases have gone up 2 percent.

That's causing some concern for parents since their kids will be going back to school Monday morning.

"I wrestle, and when I get sick I might not be able to wrestle. I'm not going to be able to do it. It's just going to keep me away from it for a little bit of time," 9-year-old Sanchir Edington said.

The third grader says he sometimes worries about getting sick, and he's not the only one.

"I worry about him you know! Sometimes he has a snotty nose or coughing, but I'm not sure if it's flu or cold. Sometimes it's hard to tell a difference," his mother Munguntuya Edington said.

That's why Sanchir and his mother are doing what they can to stay healthy before he goes back to school on Monday.

"In the mornings, I usually eat waffles, but after that my mom and dad usually feed me healthy foods and stuff," Sanchir said.

His mom says his son got his flu shot at school, but is still taking steps to keep him from getting sick.

"I try not to send him to crowded place. I want him to stay home more, and give him some nutritious food and vitamins," Munguntuya said.

Madison County Schools says they are not experiencing a flu problem right now, so they aren't doing anything out of the ordinary. Still, the school district says that may change when kids return on Monday.

Madison County Schools says they will take extra steps if they see a need. Those actions include extra cleanings, lots of hand sanitizer, and wiping down high touch points like door handles and light switches with Clorox wipes.

Sanchir's mom hopes parents keep their sick kids at home to avoid spreading the flu more than it already has.

"If my son is sick, I don't really send him to school. I make sure he stay home until he get back to normal that way all the kids don't get sick from him," Munguntuya said.