Flu activity up in Alabama for the fourth week in a row

The state says flu activity is up in Alabama for the fourth week in a row.

Right now, it's widespread, with the highest concentration of outbreaks being in North Alabama. The good news is flu season usually peaks in February, but it can last until May.

"When I had the flu, I would've welcomed death. I'm telling you it's that bad," said Doug McGee, who lives in Marshall County.

The Department of Health recommends that the first line of defense is a vaccination. This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the flu vaccine is only 47 percent effective. Last flu season, the vaccine was 25 percent effective, and 900,000 people were hospitalized nationwide.

"Hopefully, they'll come up with something that's 100 percent effective, because I sure don't want anyone else to go through it," said McGee.

Schools across North Alabama have been closing because of a high number of absences among students and teachers. Right now, Scottsboro City Schools are closed until Tuesday to try to bring those numbers down. McGee says he just hopes he never has to go through it again

"I've never experienced any sickness like it, and I hope I don't do it again," said McGee.

Fifteen people, including one child, have died in Alabama this flu season.