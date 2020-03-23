Flu & Fever Clinic coming to Hartselle on Tuesday

Starting Tuesday morning, Morgan County will open its first fever and flu clinic.

It'll be on 1211 Highway 31 NW in Hartselle. The clinic will be open from 9 am to noon through Friday.

The flu and fever clinic in Hartselle will screen patients for the flu and other illnesses. Run through the Decatur-Morgan Hospital, it is a testing sites for patients who have already been pre-screened by their health care provider.

Patients will only be tested for coronavirus if it is indicated by their clinical exam.

The fever and flu clinic is designed to cut down on the number of sick people coming in and out of the hospital.

Nat Richardson, President of Decatur-Morgan Hospital, said it's just another way for them to keep people safe

"Right now we’re doing everything we can to plan for a potential surge for the further out that is as far the testing and surge of sprints it gives us time to plan," said Richardson.

Richardson told WAAY 31, "it’s not a covid 19 testing site it’s a fever and flu clinic to test individuals and if they need further testing then they will again refer them to a site that can test them for COVID-19."

If you go to the clinic, patients will need to call 256-773-6017 and wait in your car for further instruction.

Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car. Patients will be evaluated and possible tested in their car.

Items to bring with you:

- Your photo ID

- Insurance card

- Cell phone

**The clinic visit will be billed to your health insurance. No money will be collected on site**