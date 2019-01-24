Flour recalled for possible presence of Salmonella

General Mills issued a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because it could be tainted with Salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration posted the recall on its website. The Salmonella was found during random testing. If you have this flour, look for the following information on the bag:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date: 20APR2020KC

If it matches the information your bag you can call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit their website.