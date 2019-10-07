Florida's win over Auburn wasn't just big for the players

The Florida Gators took down Auburn big time in the Swamp on Saturday, October 5. This win wasn't just big for the Gator players like Bob Jones alum Jaydon Hill; his parents were in the stands during this game and haven't missed a game in the Swamp this season.

"It was surreal," Jaydon Hill's mom, Kimberly Hill said. "It was so exciting. I was in tears to be honest with you. You know he had been injured a big part of his senior year, so seeing him out there was very exciting for us."

Jaydon Hill grew up in North Alabama, where you either roll with the Tide or cry War Eagle.

"I think Jaydon grew up, an Alabama fan," Jaydon's dad, Freddie Ingram said, but Ingram's always been chomping for the Gators.

"It was kind of amazing to me that he chose this school and he chose it out of his own merit," Ingram said. "Not because I was a fan or his mother was a fan. So I was excited for him and we're glad he's here."

"He's happy. The coaching staff treats him like family, and it's been great," Kimberly Hill said.

Jaydon was excited for this match up against Auburn because he'd get to see some old friends.

"It's just an honor to see someone from the same neck of the woods as you big time out here outside of high school," Florida freshman Jaydon Hill said.

Jaydon isn't the only North Alabama native on Florida's roster, kicker Evan McPherson calls Fort Payne home, and Jaydon's dad thinks things are changing for recruiting.

"It hasn't been common for Florida recruit out of Alabama," Ingram said. "It just shows that Alabama is growing and athletes are there and they're here to prove they can play anywhere in the nation."

Jaydon's gotten some playing time this season, and his mom, Kimberly says watching him in high school was way easier.

"I was more at ease in high school than when he started out here in college, I was a little nervous then," Hill said.

His dad feels another way, "for me it's fine because he's worked hard and put in the work, so I just watch him and want him to do well."