Florida women accused of stealing Vietnam vet's service dog

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida women are accused of stealing a service dog from a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran.
Osceola County Sheriff's officials say in a news release that the victim was at Old Town near Orlando on Oct. 28 with his two Pomeranian service dogs when a woman started an altercation with him. A few minutes later, the man realized the dog, Kira, was gone.
Surveillance video shows another woman behind him unleashing the dog.
Officials say they were able to so a tip from a concerned citizen. On Wednesday, investigators obtained search warrants and arrested Jennifer Gotschall and Monique Cosser. They face grand theft charges. It's not known whether they have lawyers who could be contacted to comment on the case.
The news release says Kira has been recovered in good health.
