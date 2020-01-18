Clear
Florida tops No. 4 Auburn to hand Tigers second loss of the season

The final score Florida 69, Auburn 47.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mark Long/Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday. Payne was widely considered an afterthought in Florida's highly touted recruiting class. The freshman looked like a future lottery pick against the Tigers. He dominated the paint by scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups. His three-point play put Florida up 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play. The Tigers have lost two in a row since starting 15-0. Danjel Purifoy led Auburn with 10 points.

