Florida resident and soldier falls to his death in Stephens Gap cave

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Phillip Whitehead, 20, had been in the Army for about a year.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 3:25 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Florida man fell to his death Saturday night while rappelling in a cave in Stephens Gap in Woodville, which is located in Jackson County, Alabama.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the climber was identified as 20-year-old Phillip Whitehead. The fall was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. 

Deputies said the Florida native was stationed at Fort Campbell and was rappelling with a co-worker who has spent about 10 years in the Army. Whitehead had served with the Army for about a year. 

The pair were rappelling in a popular climbing spot called the Key Hole, which is about 140 feet to the top. 

Whitehead is at least the second climber to die while at Stephens Gap.

