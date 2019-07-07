Florida resident and soldier falls to his death in Stephens Gap cave

A Florida man fell to his death Saturday night while rappelling in a cave in Stephens Gap in Woodville, which is located in Jackson County, Alabama.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the climber was identified as 20-year-old Phillip Whitehead. The fall was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Deputies said the Florida native was stationed at Fort Campbell and was rappelling with a co-worker who has spent about 10 years in the Army. Whitehead had served with the Army for about a year.

The pair were rappelling in a popular climbing spot called the Key Hole, which is about 140 feet to the top.

Whitehead is at least the second climber to die while at Stephens Gap.