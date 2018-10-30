Clear

Florida man sues Tesla over autopilot feature, crash

A Tesla spokeswoman says there's no reason to believe an autopilot feature in a Model S vehicle malfunctioned, despite a Florida driver's claims in a lawsuit.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Schneider

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Tesla spokeswoman says there's no reason to believe an autopilot feature in a Model S vehicle malfunctioned, despite a Florida driver's claims in a lawsuit.

Shawn Hudson filed the negligence lawsuit in state court in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, claiming Tesla made false statements about the autopilot safety on his vehicle. He says his Model S failed to detect a stalled car on a highway, leading to a collision that left him with permanent injuries.

It's the second such lawsuit in as many months. A Utah driver filed a similar complaint last month.

Tesla's Keely Sulprizio says drivers should always maintain control of the vehicle when using the autopilot function.

Hudson's attorney says there's a disconnect between that official company policy and what salespeople tell customers in showrooms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events