Florida man pleads guilty to mailing bombs to critics of President Trump

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:31 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

NEW YORK (AP) - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc entered the plea Thursday before a federal judge in New York.

He had been scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges that he mailed explosives to 16 targets, including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, the billionaire George Soros, several members of congress and the actor Robert De Niro.

Although no bombs exploded, each new report of a device found heightened the tension in the weeks before last year's hotly contested midterm elections.

Sayoc had been held without bail since his late-October arrest in Florida.

He'd been living in a van covered with Trump stickers and images of Trump opponents with crosshairs over their faces.

