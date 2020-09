A Florida resident drowned at DeSota Falls Saturday. That is near Mentone in Dekalb County.

Deputy Coroner Chris Thacker identified the victim as Tan Buchoe, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida. Buchoe was retrieved by a rescue squad.

Thacker said he was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

Several agencies assisted in the drowning, including the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Search and Rescue, and the Fort Payne Fire Department.