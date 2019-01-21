Florida man dies in crash near Killen

A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle crash about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cp. Bill Burke of Alabama State Troopers said John Cameron Crouch was killed when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side. Crouch was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroner. Crouch was not wearing his seatbelt, Burke said.

The crash occurred on County Road 73 near the intersection of County Road 34 approximately 10 miles north of Killen.

The investigation is ongoing.