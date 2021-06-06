Florida State forces elimination game against Alabama with 2-0 shutout

The Florida State Seminoles held Alabama to just two hits, snapping the Tide's 20-game win streak in a dominant 2-0 win at the Women's College World Series Sunday night.

The game started late and didn't make it past the first inning before a lightning delay paused action for nearly three hours.

The game, already off to a slow start, didn't see a run scored until the fifth inning when Lexi Kilfoyl walked Sydney Sherrill with the bases loaded to give FSU a 1-0 lead.

Kilfoyl allowed two runs on seven hits in the complete-game effort, striking out nine.

FSU's Caylan Arnold only allowed three baserunners in 4.2 innings of work.

Florida State's win forced the "if necessary" game, which will be played on Monday following the conclusion of the James Madison-Oklahoma game at 3 p.m.