Florence's first tinsel trail raises money for local non-profit

The Shoals community is spreading holiday cheer and raising money for a local non-profit too.

The Florence-Lauderdale tourism center has about 52 Christmas trees around it. Local businesses bought the trees and decorated them with various themes.

A large portion of money raised from the tinsel trail will go to a local non-profit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace that builds beds for local children.

"It's something a lot of people take for granted and so when you think there are children in this area that sleep on the floor we were all about this organization and getting them the proceeds from this," said Tinsel trail organizer, Randa Hovater.

So far they've raised enough money to build about 52 beds but donations are still being accepted. The beds will be built this Spring. It's free to walk through the trail and the trees will be up until January.