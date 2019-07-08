Florence's first roundabout is almost done

Some Florence business owners are breathing a sigh of relief Monday afternoon. For nearly a year, construction of a roundabout on South Royal Avenue near Huntsville Road in the Sweetwater District, has caused them big headaches. Now, the almost $2 million project is about to wrap up.

The asphalt has been poured and the roundabout is taking shape along South Royal Avenue, but areas are still blocked off with large signs reminding people the businesses in the area are still open.

"It's been very inconvenient for us for the last 10 or 11 months," said Rob Tyree, the manager at Ranger Batteries, which is located on South Royal Avenue.

Tyree said this construction of the roundabout has cut his business off for months. He said it's hard getting customers in and out.

"With the open signs and we've done ads and all it's lost us a bunch of money. We've probably lost half our profit or close to that," said Tyree.

But the project is almost done. Crews worked over the weekend to pour the asphalt on the roundabout.

"The pavement is finished. It happened Saturday they put their third coat on it the roundabout the concrete everything is in place. We still have the landscaping to do," said Florence Mayor, Steve Holt.

Holt said he knows the project has hurt some of the local businesses.

"It's been a pain for them and they have been troopers," said Holt.

Tyree told WAAY31 he's excited to see the roundabout start to take shape.

"I have no worries when this is all done and opened back up and people know it's open that our profit will go back to where it was and probably even better with a better intersection than was previously here," said Tyree.

If the weather holds up, city officials said the project should be done in the next month or two. City officials said parts of Royal Avenue will be open in the next couple of weeks but the entire project will be done by September.