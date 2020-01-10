Florence zoning board rejects application of occupancy for non-profit, Room at the Table

A group that started feeding those in need last June will have to wait longer to potentially start giving out meals again after the City of Florence Board of Zoning Adjustment denied their appeal.

The non-profit group Room at the Table acquired a building at 1206 North Wood Avenue in the Seven Points area last year to move their operation of hosting a meal each night. The board rejected their request to use it as an event center in a 4-1 decision Thursday night.

The building official denied their initial application because he determined that "the proposed use of the property does not meet the description of an event center.

Room at the Table started serving daily meals between June and November at the First Presbyterian Church before they tried to move locations.

“This level of exclusive zoning interpretation is being misapplied to our non-profit. It's discriminatory, it's arbitrary and capricious,” said Emily Rhodes, a meal coordinator with Room at the Table.

During Thursday night's meeting, dozens of people packed the city hall space with many left standing.

Those who spoke at Thursday’s meeting in opposition of the move all stated that they support the mission of Room at the Table, but opposed the location that was desired.

“If there's elderly people, young people, the streets are real narrow. Parking is going to be an issue,” said Jimmy Czermak, a bakery owner near the proposed site of Room at the Table.

Another issue raised by those who opposed the move was that it would bring more people going through homelessness to the Seven Points business district.

People representing Room at the Table responded that of the 135 people who were served on average each night, only 11 percent of them were going through homelessness. In a letter to Building Official Gary Williamson, they also stated that about 37 percent of those served were “families with children under eighteen years of age.”

“Fear is an incredible motivator. And I think a lot of this is motivated by fear of the unknown,” said board member Hamad Husainy.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler also spoke at the meeting to offer some statistics regarding churches during 2019.

During all of 2019, at Wood Avenue Church of Christ, there were 12 calls for public safety services (I.e. police, fire and emergency medical services). First Baptist Church had seven calls within the same time period.

From January 1 through the end of May, Chief Tyler said First Presbyterian had 10 such calls. During the period when Room at the Table was operating, from June through November, there were a total of 55 calls.

“Here are some examples: 911 calls, assault calls, wanted persons, theft of property, fight calls. We had numerous foot patrols from police officers, disorderly persons, medical assists, loitering, drugs, domestic disputes, repossessions. Those are examples that I could name off multiple times,” said Chief Tyler.

He added that since Room at the Table left, there have only been two calls.

Some of those who spoke in favor of the new site for Room at the Table said a petition was signed by more than 7,000 people in support of what they were doing.

Keely Law said she lives near the proposed site and used to volunteer with her two children. She said in addition to helping tackle the issue of food insecurity felt by some in Florence, Room at the Table also serves to foster a community.

“To them, it looks like a detraction, but it isn't. It's an inclusion. It's an addition to a community to bring people together like this,” said Law.

After the board rejected the request in a 4-1 vote, Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he supported the decision, but said he was willing to work with Room at the Table to help find a solution.

“We're still willing to help wherever we can, help them locate a building that would fit their needs. And if they want to talk, I'm happy to talk,” said Holt.

He also told WAAY 31 there was some miscommunication regarding his stance on the location of Room at the Table.

“I never, ever, ever said to Ms. Manchester or anybody with that group that I didn’t want to see this thing downtown. I don’t know where she heard that. I don’t think she heard it from any other council members, but that’s just incorrect,” said Holt.

Room at the Table has 15 days to reach appeal the decision with the Circuit Court of Lauderdale County. Husainy said that is the game plan.

“Despite what happened tonight, I think we're still going to press on because we think it's what's right for our community,” said Husainy.