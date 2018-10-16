Florence woman charged with chemical endangerment to a child

Kristin Smith, 23, was arrested by Florence Police on Monday for chemical endangerment to a child.

A detective received a report on April 20, 2018 that Smith gave birth at a home in Florence. She was taken to ECM Hospital where she and her baby were tested for narcotics as part of standard care for newborns. They both tested positive.

A warrant was issued and Smith was arrested. She is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.