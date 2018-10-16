Kristin Smith, 23, was arrested by Florence Police on Monday for chemical endangerment to a child.
A detective received a report on April 20, 2018 that Smith gave birth at a home in Florence. She was taken to ECM Hospital where she and her baby were tested for narcotics as part of standard care for newborns. They both tested positive.
A warrant was issued and Smith was arrested. She is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.
Related Content
- Florence woman charged with chemical endangerment to a child
- Woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Florence woman charged in deadly wreck
- Woman charged with attacking Florence police
- Florence man charged with choking woman
- Chemical spill in Decatur
- Bond reduced for Florence man charged in child porn case
- UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found
Scroll for more content...