Florence woman charged in man’s stabbing

A Florence woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her longtime boyfriend.

Katie Ann Finch was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic violence. Florence Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Meridian Street about 5:13 a.m. Sunday and found a man who had been stabbed in the arm with a knife.

He was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Finch is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $30,000 but has been revoked.