Florence woman arrested after children found in apartment with bugs, garbage, bodily fluids

A 34-year-old Lauderdale County woman was charged with willful abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a child after several children were found in unlivable conditions.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hermitage Drive in Florence Friday after several children were found in the apartment covered with bugs, trash and bodily fluids. Officers observed a strong smell of bodily fluids, too, in the apartment.

34-year-old Jenna D. Marion was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor and one felony.

The Department of Human Resources and Florence Police both responded to the welfare call Friday.

She is being held right now on a $16,500 bond.