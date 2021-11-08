Clear

Florence woman arrested after children found in apartment with bugs, garbage, bodily fluids

Jenna Marion

34-year-old Jenna D. Marion was charged with willful abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 9:09 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2021 9:09 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

A 34-year-old Lauderdale County woman was charged with willful abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a child after several children were found in unlivable conditions.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hermitage Drive in Florence Friday after several children were found in the apartment covered with bugs, trash and bodily fluids. Officers observed a strong smell of bodily fluids, too, in the apartment.

34-year-old Jenna D. Marion was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor and one felony. 

The Department of Human Resources and Florence Police both responded to the welfare call Friday.

She is being held right now on a $16,500 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events