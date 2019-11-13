Florence warming center needs more churches and supplies to help in cold months

Warming centers across North Alabama are busier than normal in this cold snap.

Everyday on Veterans Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., people come to Room in the Inn Shoals, a Florence non-profit that helps house people who need a warm place during winter months.

Room in the Inn partners up with local churches. The churches host people when they can.

"For the first 11 days, we've never had these kinds of numbers ever," said the Room in the Inn Shoals director, Krista Manchester.

Manchester said they've been watching the weather and trying to stock up on supplies, and make sure they have enough churches where people can stay.

"The number of beds we have each night is based on the number of partner groups we have host," said Manchester.

Room in the Inn has partnered with more than 40 churches for five months, seven days a week. Manchester said with winter weather arriving early, it's easy for churches to sign up and help.

"We walk you through the whole process and then you get to pick the nights you host and it's pretty simple. For the weather and temps, if it gets worse, that is going to be the number one thing we need," said Manchester.

They need other supplies like hand warmers and underwear for guests, too, and made an urgent plea.

"Partnering with churches means the difference between someone freezing to death behind a dumpster and someone sleeping on a cot," said Manchester.

