Florence unveils its new fire truck

In total the city is spending $1.4 million to equip firefighters with the new trucks.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:14 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

City of Florence officials on Tuesday debuted their new fire ladder truck that took almost a year to build.

The new truck cost almost $1 million.

The last time the city bought a brand new fire truck was back in 2011.

Last year, the fire department was put in a public safety issue when other ladder trucks broke down. Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the new truck brings the fleet up to standards.

"It's important to our citizens that they feel safe and protected. It's important to our firefighters that they have the best equipment because of all the training they go through they deserve it," said Holt.

During the year-long wait for the new truck, the city bought a used fire truck in case others broke down so there would be no public safety issues.

The city also bought a new pumper truck for about $500,000. That new truck will be added to the fleet in July. In total the city is investing $1.4 million into the fire department with the purchase of the new trucks.

