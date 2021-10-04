Florence teenager makes t-shirts to honor Sgt. Risner

As people honor and remember Sgt. Nick Risner, one Florence teenager is using her loss to help the Risner family.

Handmade t-shirts may seem like a simple way to remember Sgt. Risner, but there's more behind the idea for the shirt.

"I posted on Facebook and everyone was like can you make me a shirt like this, and I was like okay I will, and it just kind of blew up from there," says Alexandria Indelicato.

When Indelicato posted a picture she designed of Sgt. Risner with angel wings and his K9, Wiske, she never expected such a great response. Now, she says, "I have like 200, 300 people to, like, want shirts."

But the idea wasn't entirely her own. She was inspired by a shirt someone made her after she lost her niece and nephew in March.

"Someone kind of made me a shirt like this," Indelicato explains through tears.

She knows the feeling of loss, and is grateful to be able to help the Risner family through theirs.

"It feels amazing because they did it for us when we were at that hard time too," explains Indelicato.

The money from her niece and nephew's t-shirt sales helped Indelicato's family during their loss, which is what they hope to do for the Risner family.

"All the proceeds is going to his family," says Monica Indelicato, Alexandria's mother.

Monica has always been close with the Risner family. She explains, "I was best friends with his cousin all through school, so we was kind of always together."

She says Sgt. Risner has always been a proud member of the law enforcement community.

"Well, if you knew Nick, you knew who he was. He loved his job," says Monica.

They have already raised over $400 for the family, and it's not just people in North Alabama ordering shirts. Alexandria has orders from multiple different states that she's preparing to ship out.

T-shirts are $20 each and you can contact Alexandria Indelicato through Facebook if you'd like to purchase one. All proceeds will go to the Risner family.