Florence takes Area 8 lead with doubleheader split against Bob Jones

The Florence Falcons currently hold the top spot in Area 8 standing after splitting a doubleheader with Bob Jones Thursday night.

The first game was a thriller. Bob Jones held a lead for most of the game but Florence tied things up at eight in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the inning with the bases loaded, a walk-off walk sent the Pats into a frenzy.

Just 30 or so minutes after the 9-8 win, both teams took the field again. In the second game, Bob Jones' pitchers struggled early, allowing two runs to score in the first on passed balls. The Falcons, working with that early lead, were able to hold off a late push by the Patriots, winning the second game 11-7 and taking the top spot in area play.