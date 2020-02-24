Clear
BREAKING NEWS Florence student arrested for social media threat against school Full Story

Florence student arrested for social media threat against school

The student was booked in a juvenile detention center.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A student is in custody for a social media threat against a Florence school.

The department says Florence City Schools administrators were notified on Saturday of a threat made on social media about the Florence Freshman Center.

A 16-year-old student at Florence Freshman Center was taken into custody that night and charged with terrorist threats. The student was booked in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

"The Florence Police Department is working with the Lauderdale County Juvenile Probation Office and Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office to make certain appropriate action is taken in this case,” Florence police said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events