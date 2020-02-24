Florence student arrested for social media threat against school

A student is in custody for a social media threat against a Florence school.

The department says Florence City Schools administrators were notified on Saturday of a threat made on social media about the Florence Freshman Center.

A 16-year-old student at Florence Freshman Center was taken into custody that night and charged with terrorist threats. The student was booked in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

"The Florence Police Department is working with the Lauderdale County Juvenile Probation Office and Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office to make certain appropriate action is taken in this case,” Florence police said in a statement.