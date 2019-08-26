Florence store closed indefinitely after Sunday's flooding

A Florence business is still cleaning up the mess caused by Sunday's flooding.

Cell phone video shows just how bad flooding got at the Bargain Hunt on Cox Creek Parkway. The store closed early on Sunday night and remained closed on Monday.

The property manager for the Bargain Hunt and the vacant building next door said they are going to have to take everything out of the store, because the carpet and some merchandise were ruined.

"That's really bad," Sukhi Stephens, a business owner who works nearby, said.

This was Stephens' first reaction when she went to her friend's store Monday morning and saw all the damage from the flooding on Sunday.

Stephens is the owner of the UPS store two doors down from the Bargain Hunt, and says she's never seen flooding this bad in the ten years she's been there.

Bargain Hunt's property manager said a drain in the back of the store overflowed and water came into the building, damaging the carpets and some of the merchandise.

He said they were able to store inventory that was not damaged in another building, and the inventory for the Party WOW store was not damaged. It was being stored in a vacant building next to Bargain Hunt because a car drove into the building last week.

Stephens said she will be there every step of the way to help her friend out during this hard time.

"Everybody, we know everybody, so need our help and we're jumping in," she said.

The property manager for Bargain Hunt said this isn't going to be a quick fix, and the store will have to stay closed until then. He said it will be at least a month before they can open their doors again.